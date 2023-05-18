Americans are spending on gambling

New data from the American Gaming Association show that revenues for the legal gambling industry totaled almost $17 billion in just the first three months of the year. Plus, a major opioid crisis settlement between the city of San Francisco and Walgreens. The city's attorney says it’s the biggest award to a municipality in a case involving opioids. And, public spending on preschool has stagnated for two decades when you adjust for inflation, according to a new report. A big part of increasing public support for early education is finding more teachers.