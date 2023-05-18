Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Americans are spending on gambling
May 18, 2023

Americans are spending on gambling

Mario Tama/Getty Images
New data from the American Gaming Association show that revenues for the legal gambling industry totaled almost $17 billion in just the first three months of the year. Plus, a major opioid crisis settlement between the city of San Francisco and Walgreens. The city's attorney says it’s the biggest award to a municipality in a case involving opioids. And, public spending on preschool has stagnated for two decades when you adjust for inflation, according to a new report. A big part of increasing public support for early education is finding more teachers.

Music from the episode

Under the Castles Box Set Authentic

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

