All eyes on China as top U.S. diplomat visits
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting China this weekend amid multiple points of tension, including Taiwan and a Chinese spy balloon spotted over Montana this week. A look into how the trip could play out for businesses in both countries. The big U.S. job report is out today — we preview what's expected from the numbers. And, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking at further limiting credit card late fees.
Businesses keep close watch on Blinken China visit
U.S.-China tensions have put Chinese businesses on edge.
CFPB takes aim at credit card late fees
Marketplace's Savannah Maher reports.
