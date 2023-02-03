Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

All eyes on China as top U.S. diplomat visits
Feb 3, 2023

Alex Wong/Getty Images
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting China this weekend amid multiple points of tension, including Taiwan and a Chinese spy balloon spotted over Montana this week. A look into how the trip could play out for businesses in both countries. The big U.S. job report is out today — we preview what's expected from the numbers. And, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking at further limiting credit card late fees. 

Businesses keep close watch on Blinken China visit

by Jennifer Pak
Feb 3, 2023
U.S.-China tensions have put Chinese businesses on edge.
Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, is expected to meet with senior Chinese leaders in a visit that could set the tone for the wider U.S.-China relationship.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
CFPB takes aim at credit card late fees

Marketplace's Savannah Maher reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

