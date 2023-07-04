A social media face-off as Meta prepares to launch a rival to Twitter

From the BBC World Service: Facebook's owner Meta has announced it will launch Threads, a new social media app, on Thursday. Technology reporter Io Dodds told us what this means for Twitter. Also, the killing of a French-Algerian teenager in Paris has triggered days of rioting. The BBC's Paul Moss reports on two funds that have been set up, one for the victim and the other for the policeman who shot him. And finally, the BBC's Andrew Harding investigates who's to blame as South Africa faces a winter of discontent over power shortages.