This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A social media face-off as Meta prepares to launch a rival to Twitter
Jul 4, 2023

A social media face-off as Meta prepares to launch a rival to Twitter

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Manan Vatsayana/AFP
From the BBC World Service: Facebook's owner Meta has announced it will launch Threads, a new social media app, on Thursday. Technology reporter Io Dodds told us what this means for Twitter. Also, the killing of a French-Algerian teenager in Paris has triggered days of rioting. The BBC's Paul Moss reports on two funds that have been set up, one for the victim and the other for the policeman who shot him. And finally, the BBC's Andrew Harding investigates who's to blame as South Africa faces a winter of discontent over power shortages.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PDT
8:47
3:30 AM PDT
8:47
1:15 PM PDT
1:50
Jul 3, 2023
27:56
Jul 3, 2023
56:26
Jun 29, 2023
44:27
May 30, 2023
19:06
Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans
Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?