A mixed inflation picture ahead of the Fed’s meeting
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
So, how 'bout that inflation? Today's Consumer Price Index data looks good on the surface, but there are more troubling signs deeper down. Economist Jeffrey Cleveland helps us break down the report and what it means for the Fed ahead of its meeting later this week. Plus, an app for asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border offers a way to access necessary immigration services, but migrants have been reporting a slew of problems including discrimination.
Segments From this episode
The latest CPI inflation data shows a mixed inflation picture
Economist Jeffrey Cleveland helps us break down today’s Consumer Price Index data, which comes right before the Fed’s interest rate-setting meeting this week.
For asylum seekers, access to the U.S. hinges on a phone app that's challenging to use
Some migrants have spent months logging on everyday, scrambling for an appointment through the CBP One app.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer (gone fishing)
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC