A mixed inflation picture ahead of the Fed’s meeting
Jun 13, 2023

A mixed inflation picture ahead of the Fed's meeting

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
So, how 'bout that inflation? Today's Consumer Price Index data looks good on the surface, but there are more troubling signs deeper down. Economist Jeffrey Cleveland helps us break down the report and what it means for the Fed ahead of its meeting later this week. Plus, an app for asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border offers a way to access necessary immigration services, but migrants have been reporting a slew of problems including discrimination. 

Segments From this episode

The latest CPI inflation data shows a mixed inflation picture

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Economist Jeffrey Cleveland helps us break down today’s Consumer Price Index data, which comes right before the Fed’s interest rate-setting meeting this week.

For asylum seekers, access to the U.S. hinges on a phone app that's challenging to use

by Gustavo Solis
Jun 13, 2023
Some migrants have spent months logging on everyday, scrambling for an appointment through the CBP One app.
Above, Immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S.-Mexico border on May 13. Each day, tens of thousands of migrants scramble to secure one of the 1,000 daily asylum appointments on the CBP One app.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer (gone fishing)
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

