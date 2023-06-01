A bipartisan vote sends the debt deal to the Senate
After a bipartisan vote on the debt deal in the House of Representatives last night, the compromise legislation looks to be on its way to becoming law. We look at what the spending cuts in the bill, totaling about $1.5 trillion, could mean for the economy. Plus, organizations that provide services to people experiencing homelessness are finding it hard to staff enough workers. And finally, Amazon has agreed to pay $31 million to settle allegations that it improperly handled the data of children collected by its Alexa voice assistant.
Segments From this episode
Amazon pays $31 million to settle child data-privacy suit
Marketplace’s Nova Safo explains the details behind the allegations.
