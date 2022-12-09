This weekend only, when you donate $90 or $8/month, you can snag our cozy new Marketplace zip–up hoodie. Don’t wait –– this offer ends Sunday at midnight.
A “Big Bang” to reignite London’s banking sector
From the BBC World Service: The U.K. government has announced one of the biggest financial shake-ups in more than 30 years – we look at what it means for global banking. We have the latest on the trial of the collapsed payment company Wirecard, the biggest fraud case in German financial history. Plus, we find out who will be joining Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on his SpaceX flight to the moon.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer