How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A “Big Bang” to reignite London’s banking sector
Dec 9, 2022

A “Big Bang” to reignite London’s banking sector

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The U.K. government has announced one of the biggest financial shake-ups in more than 30 years – we look at what it means for global banking. We have the latest on the trial of the collapsed payment company Wirecard, the biggest fraud case in German financial history. Plus, we find out who will be joining Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on his SpaceX flight to the moon.

 

 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PST
7:45
2:50 AM PST
9:12
7:31 AM PST
1:50
5:42 PM PST
13:40
4:05 PM PST
28:23
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 7, 2022
35:02
Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year
Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world's electricity
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world's electricity
Fine art: a playground for the superrich
Fine art: a playground for the superrich
For bars and restaurants across the U.S., the World Cup is bringing in revenue and new fans
For bars and restaurants across the U.S., the World Cup is bringing in revenue and new fans

😱 Halfpriced hoodies! 😱 

This weekend only, when you donate $90 or $8/month, you can snag our cozy new Marketplace zipup hoodie. Don’t wait– this offer ends Sunday at midnight.  

Donate Now