A 10 year crystal ball
Aug 17, 2023

A 10 year crystal ball

Can 10-year T-notes predict the future? Plus, all-inclusive vacations and the minutes from last month's Fed meeting.

The clairvoyant powers of a 10 year Treasury note

by Nova Safo

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has hit a milestone. Does this mean good things for the economy… in ten years?

The rising popularity of all-inclusive vacations

by Leanna Byrne

Big hotel chains are expanding their all-inclusive offerings. But critics say these types of vacations hurt local economies.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

