A 10 year crystal ball
Can 10-year T-notes predict the future? Plus, all-inclusive vacations and the minutes from last month's Fed meeting.
Segments From this episode
The clairvoyant powers of a 10 year Treasury note
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has hit a milestone. Does this mean good things for the economy… in ten years?
The rising popularity of all-inclusive vacations
Big hotel chains are expanding their all-inclusive offerings. But critics say these types of vacations hurt local economies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC