2022 was a strange year for stocks
Dec 30, 2022

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
We discuss what's been a volatile year for investors as 2022 draws to a close. The BBC reports on the TikTok ban on government devices. We check in with Savannah Maher for her year-end roundup.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

