11/22/2017: Skype disappears from app stores in China

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Chinese officials have pressured Apple and Android into removing the chat platform Skype from their app stores in the country. Afterwards, as Britain's finance minister unveils his budget today, we find out about the factors playing into his plans for the UK economy. Then, an internet moderator tells us about what it's like to do one of the most important jobs in technology while still being regarded as bottom of the food chain.