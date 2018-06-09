Amid crackdown on election interference, Facebook unveils $1B data investment in Asia

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in India urging its government to halt imports of Iranian oil. Can India afford to completely cut off that crude trade? Then, tech titans are on Capitol Hill this week testifying about what they’re doing to prevent election interference on their platforms. At the same time, Facebook announced its first billion-dollar investment in a Singapore data center. We’ll hear from the company’s VP of infrastructure data centers about why Asia, and why now. Afterwards, luxury fashion brands have been known to destroy unsold merchandise, but today, Burberry announced it will stop using fur AND stop burning unsold clothes. We’ll chat about what this means for the fashion industry and whether other big-label brands could follow suit. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Emma (myemma.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/06/2018)