DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Amid crackdown on election interference, Facebook unveils $1B data investment in Asia

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in India urging its government to halt imports of Iranian oil. Can India afford to completely cut off that crude trade? Then, tech titans are on Capitol Hill this week testifying about what they’re doing to prevent election interference on their platforms. At the same time, Facebook announced its first billion-dollar investment in a Singapore data center. We’ll hear from the company’s VP of infrastructure data centers about why Asia, and why now. Afterwards, luxury fashion brands have been known to destroy unsold merchandise, but today, Burberry announced it will stop using fur AND stop burning unsold clothes. We’ll chat about what this means for the fashion industry and whether other big-label brands could follow suit. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Emma (myemma.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/06/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.