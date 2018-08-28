NAFTA 2.0?

DownloadDownload

Not quite. At least, not yet. The U.S. and Mexico have reached a preliminary deal on updates to NAFTA. Negotiators focused on car manufacturing, digital trade and agriculture. Now, it’s Canada’s turn. Canada’s foreign minister visits Washington today to continue trade negotiations on behalf of her country. We look at the sticking points that remain for Canada in joining the revised deal. Then, we talk with reporter David Zweig, who recently wrote about the FCC radio band auction’s impact on wireless microphones, and the theater companies and schools across the country that use them.  Today's show is brought to you by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Alliance For Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors). (08/28/2018)  

