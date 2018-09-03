No days off NAFTA talk

Trade talks with Canada resume Wednesday, and the stakes of a NAFTA agreement without Canada are high — trade between the two countries is worth $670 billion. But that's not in line with what the President tweeted over the weekend, which stoked a debate over Canada's inclusion in NAFTA. We're also looking ahead to this week's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing beginning Wednesday where social media executives will be in the hot seat talking about what they're doing to prevent meddling in U.S. elections. Plus, back-to-school is fully in swing, so we continue our conversation with former Education Secretary Arne Duncan on how the education policy landscape has changed. And ... a look into what your internet service provider knows about you.