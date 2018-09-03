DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

No days off NAFTA talk

Trade talks with Canada resume Wednesday, and the stakes of a NAFTA agreement without Canada are high — trade between the two countries is worth $670 billion. But that's not in line with what the President tweeted over the weekend, which stoked a debate over Canada's inclusion in NAFTA. We're also looking ahead to this week's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing beginning Wednesday where social media executives will be in the hot seat talking about what they're doing to prevent meddling in U.S. elections. Plus, back-to-school is fully in swing, so we continue our conversation with former Education Secretary Arne Duncan on how the education policy landscape has changed. And ... a look into what your internet service provider knows about you.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.