HUD wants landlords to take more Section 8 housing vouchers

(Markets Edition) More than 2 million people get government aid to help pay rent through Section 8 housing, or the Housing Choice Voucher program. But new research is showing that landlords are making the choice to refuse most of those vouchers. The Department of Housing and Urban Development is working on a solution – a task force designed to get more landlords on board with the program. Also, we look at how tomorrow signals the longest bull run ever ... but when is the drop going to come? Then we look at what companies that go public, and how some of them are adapting strategies dating back to the dot-com boom to make post-IPO money. (08/21/2018)