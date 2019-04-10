How some American foster children become undocumented adults

Consumer prices tick up. There's a little-known, controversial piece of tax preparation software provided for free by the federal government, but it's made by private companies. Is that a conflict of interest? Plus, we look at how some foster children struggle to find work or housing due to the difficulty of obtaining their identifying documents once they turn 18. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies and Panopto .

When American-born children age out of foster care without identifying documents like birth certificates and state ID cards, their financial futures can be at stake.

