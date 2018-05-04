04/05/2018: Brazil split over court decision to send former president to jail

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … After a marathon session, Brazil’s supreme court ruled against one of its country’s most beloved politicians, rejecting a plea from former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to avoid prison as he appeals a corruption conviction. We’ll take you to Sao Palo where the nation’s citizens – and highest court – are deeply divided. Then, artificial intelligence researchers are claiming victory after boycotting a Korean institute over concerns about killer robots. Afterwards, ride-hailing app Grab is one of the most valuable startups in Southeast Asia, and it most recently drove rival Uber out of the region. We’ll hear from the company’s CEO about how he’s planning to expand the business from rides into payments.