Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/05/2018: Brazil split over court decision to send former president to jail

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … After a marathon session, Brazil’s supreme court ruled against one of its country’s most beloved politicians, rejecting a plea from former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to avoid prison as he appeals a corruption conviction. We’ll take you to Sao Palo where the nation’s citizens – and highest court – are deeply divided. Then, artificial intelligence researchers are claiming victory after boycotting a Korean institute over concerns about killer robots. Afterwards, ride-hailing app Grab is one of the most valuable startups in Southeast Asia, and it most recently drove rival Uber out of the region. We’ll hear from the company’s CEO about how he’s planning to expand the business from rides into payments.  

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.