02/12/2018: In this Chinese province, you better sort your trash if you want a good credit score
(Markets Edition) President Trump is releasing his 2019 budget proposal today, which will call for $4 trillion in spending. We'll take a look at where the White House is allocating some of this money. Afterwards, we'll talk to economist Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about this week's upcoming temperature reading on inflation, and then discuss China's social credit system, which punishes people who engage in behavior deemed "anti-social."