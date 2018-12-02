02/12/2018: In this Chinese province, you better sort your trash if you want a good credit score

(Markets Edition) President Trump is releasing his 2019 budget proposal today, which will call for $4 trillion in spending. We'll take a look at where the White House is allocating some of this money. Afterwards, we'll talk to economist Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about this week's upcoming temperature reading on inflation, and then discuss China's social credit system, which punishes people who engage in behavior deemed "anti-social."

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.