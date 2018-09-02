02/09/2018: The blink-and-you-missed-it government shutdown

(U.S. Edition) While you were sleeping, the government shut down...and then voted to reopen. After Republican Sen. Rand Paul briefly helped stall a vote, the House ended up passing a $400 billion budget deal. We'll talk to budget guru Stan Collender about where some of the money in this deal is going and why we could have another shutdown soon. Next, we'll discuss how markets are doing in Asia following the Dow's 1,000-point plunge yesterday, and then look at NBC's plans to attract more eyeballs by streaming coverage of the Olympics online.