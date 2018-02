02/08/2018: What's in the government's budget deal

(U.S. Edition) Congress might finally approve a longer-term budget deal, with the Senate expected to vote on one today and the House to follow. On today's show, we'll look at some details in the proposal, which would include a big hike in military spending and an increase in the debt limit (an unpopular move). Plus: How Montecito, California, is dealing with the aftermath of a series of mudslides last month.