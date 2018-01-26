DownloadDownload

01/26/2018: A compromise on immigration

(U.S. Edition) The White House has released a framework that would create a path to citizenship for people who arrived in the U.S. as undocumented immigrant children, but the plan comes with some caveats. We'll talk about what those are, and the pushback this proposal is receiving from both Republicans and Democrats. Afterwards, we'll discuss Apple's foray into the smart speaker market through the release of its HomePod, which comes with a price tag of $349. Then to cap off today's show, we'll look at how some states are taking a cue from Germany's apprenticeship model to fill manufacturing jobs.

