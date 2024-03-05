What’s left out of the inflation calculation

Today we’re digging into a series of economic reports that give us more insight into what’s happening in this economy. First, we look at rising prices, the cost of money and why inflation might actually be higher than we think. Then, what a new report says about the most physically demanding jobs in America. Plus, how a school in Burkina Faso stays cool in triple-digit temps. And, a “Make Me Smart” listener shares anime-style fan art!

Anime-inspired fan art by Audie Norman

Here’s everything we talked about today: