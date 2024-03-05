Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

What’s left out of the inflation calculation
Mar 4, 2024
Episode 1110

What’s left out of the inflation calculation

Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty
Get ready to geek out on economic data.

Today we’re digging into a series of economic reports that give us more insight into what’s happening in this economy. First, we look at rising prices, the cost of money and why inflation might actually be higher than we think. Then, what a new report says about the most physically demanding jobs in America. Plus, how a school in Burkina Faso stays cool in triple-digit temps. And, a “Make Me Smart” listener shares anime-style fan art!

Anime-inspired fan art by Audie Norman

Here’s everything we talked about today:

David Brancaccio’s interview with FHN Chief Economist Christopher Low

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

