What’s left out of the inflation calculation

Today we’re digging into a series of economic reports that give us more insight into what’s happening in this economy. First, we look at rising prices, the cost of money and why inflation might actually be higher than we think. Then, what a new report says about the most physically demanding jobs in America. Plus, how a school in Burkina Faso stays cool in triple-digit temps. And, a “Make Me Smart” listener shares anime-style fan art!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The cost of money doesn’t factor into the cost of living” from Marketplace
- “The Cost of Money is Part of the Cost of Living: New Evidence on the Consumer Sentiment Anomaly” from the National Bureau of Economic Research
- “The most physically demanding jobs in America” from The Washington Post
- “Direct file tax system opens to new users as IRS service levels improve” from The Hill
- “‘We don’t need air con’: how Burkina Faso builds schools that stay cool in 40C heat” from The Guardian
- Anime-style fan art of Kai and Kimberly from Audie Norman on X
