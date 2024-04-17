Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What we often get wrong about teens and screen time
Apr 16, 2024
Episode 1140

What we often get wrong about teens and screen time

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
We're digging into the debate over kids, smartphones and social media.

There’s been a lot of debate lately about the potential effects of smartphones and social media on young people’s mental health. Some states like Florida and Utah have even tried to ban kids from using social media apps until they reach a certain age.

But Mikey Jensen, professor of clinical psychology and director of the Interactions and Relationships Lab at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, said outright bans could do more harm than good.

“We would need a less sledgehammer approach and maybe a more scalpel one,” Jensen said. “So we’re thinking about excising the pieces of platforms that are not working for young people.”

On the show today: How smartphones and social media are reshaping our lives. And why we should focus on the quality of kids’ online time instead of the amount of it.  Plus, some news parents can use.

Then, we’ll get into the cost of a major ransomware attack for a health care company and its clients. And, the IMF is raising an eyebrow at the United States’ soaring debt.

Later, a listener tells us about her son’s part in the mini pencil economy. And, what a history professor got wrong aboaut ancient Rome.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:17 PM PDT
31:59
4:02 PM PDT
28:16
2:26 PM PDT
1:05
7:52 AM PDT
8:12
3:10 AM PDT
11:38
3:00 AM PDT
30:37
Apr 15, 2024
51:02
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage