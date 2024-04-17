What we often get wrong about teens and screen time
There’s been a lot of debate lately about the potential effects of smartphones and social media on young people’s mental health. Some states like Florida and Utah have even tried to ban kids from using social media apps until they reach a certain age.
But Mikey Jensen, professor of clinical psychology and director of the Interactions and Relationships Lab at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, said outright bans could do more harm than good.
“We would need a less sledgehammer approach and maybe a more scalpel one,” Jensen said. “So we’re thinking about excising the pieces of platforms that are not working for young people.”
On the show today: How smartphones and social media are reshaping our lives. And why we should focus on the quality of kids’ online time instead of the amount of it. Plus, some news parents can use.
Then, we’ll get into the cost of a major ransomware attack for a health care company and its clients. And, the IMF is raising an eyebrow at the United States’ soaring debt.
Later, a listener tells us about her son’s part in the mini pencil economy. And, what a history professor got wrong aboaut ancient Rome.
