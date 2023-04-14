Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
What the Pentagon leak says about online anonymity
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
After dozens of classified government documents were uploaded to an online gaming chat group, the FBI has arrested a suspect in connection with the leak. We’ll get into some of the digital breadcrumbs the suspect left behind and why there may be no such thing as anonymity on the internet. Then, the plot thickens on the Clarence Thomas scandal. Plus, what do Queen Latifah, Daddy Yankee and Super Mario have in common?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Here’s what we know about the leader of the online group where secret documents were leaked from The New York Times
- “US arrests suspect behind leak of Pentagon documents” from The Guardian
- “Billionaire Harlan Crow Bought Property From Clarence Thomas. The Justice Didn’t Disclose the Deal.” from ProPublica
- “In a Growing Share of U.S. Marriages, Husbands and Wives Earn About the Same” from Pew Research Center
- “You Should’ve Asked” comic
- “That Famous Black Hole Just Got Bigger and Darker” from The New York Times
- “Inside Rupert Murdoch’s Succession Drama” from Vanity Fair
- “Rupert Murdoch’s divorce settlement had a whole ‘Don’t talk to the Succession writers’ clause” from AV Club
- “Queen Latifah and the Super Mario Bros just made history together” from AV Club
“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to marketplace.org/votemms.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.