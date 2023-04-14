The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

What the Pentagon leak says about online anonymity
Apr 13, 2023
Episode 902

What the Pentagon leak says about online anonymity

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
If you think you can be anonymous on the internet, think again.

After dozens of classified government documents were uploaded to an online gaming chat group, the FBI has arrested a suspect in connection with the leak. We’ll get into some of the digital breadcrumbs the suspect left behind and why there may be no such thing as anonymity on the internet. Then, the plot thickens on the Clarence Thomas scandal. Plus, what do Queen Latifah, Daddy Yankee and Super Mario have in common?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

