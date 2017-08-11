DownloadDownload

11/08/2017: Can India really go cashless?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... President Trump arrives in China today after saying that the world needs to cut off all trade ties with North Korea. What will China's leader Xi Jinping think of Trump's tough trade stance? Then, more revelations from the leak of tax documents known as the "Paradise Papers." This time, it's the southern African country of Angola that's in the cross-hairs. Afterwards, it's the one-year anniversary of India's so-called "cash ban." The country withdrew 80 percent of its big currency notes to try and force hidden, un-taxed cash into its banking system. We go to one village that was supposed be the model – but where cash is still king.

