Government ShutdownSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Power Marketplace’s public service journalism 💙 Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Washington’s looming deadlines (note the plural)
Sep 29, 2023
Episode 1015

Washington’s looming deadlines (note the plural)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
It's not just the shutdown, y'all.

It’s going to be a tense weekend on Capitol Hill. Congress not only has the government shutdown deadline to deal with, it also has deadlines that affect the Federal Aviation Administration and the farm bill. We’ll explain what’s going on. Plus, the hosts weigh in on the Taylor Swift effect and “The Golden Bachelor” in a fresh round of our favorite game: Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Give now to help us reach our 2,000-donor goal and unlock a Make Me Smart trivia night!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:18 PM PDT
25:35
4:02 PM PDT
29:48
1:55 PM PDT
1:20
10:52 AM PDT
1:04:21
3:18 AM PDT
6:23
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
28:31
In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows
In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows
Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes
Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes
The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again
The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again
Most millennials are homeowners now
Most millennials are homeowners now

This is NOT a paywall. 

Marketplace is community-funded public service journalism. Give in any amount that works for you – what matters is that you give today. 

 

Get Yours Today!