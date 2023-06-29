Reality (TV) bites

Michael Carroll has no problem admitting that he kind of enjoys manipulating people. It makes him feel powerful. And for a long time, it was also part of his job. He worked as a producer on “The Bachelor,” where he was rewarded for creating spicy on-camera drama — like getting contestants to cry on camera. If he could make something juicy happen, sometimes his bosses would hand him a $100 bill or a bottle of tequila. That’s because when it comes to reality dating shows, drama equals profit for the networks.

Reality TV continues to be very popular. And that’s good news for television networks, because reality shows are relatively cheap to produce. They don’t require teams of writers, and even the cast is frequently paid little to nothing for appearing on the show. With the WGA writers’ strike continuing into the summer, reality TV might become even more crucial for networks’ bottom lines.

Nadia Jagessar on set on “Indian Matchmaking.” (Courtesy Jagessar)

But for the people who agree to appear on these shows for free, the experience is often not as profitable as they’d hoped. Nadia Jagessar was on the first two seasons of the Netflix reality show “Indian Matchmaking.” She says she was hoping to find a husband, but she got more than she bargained for. After being on two seasons, she’d lost money taking time off work and doing her own makeup, hair and wardrobe for the show — but she was still single. And millions of viewers were talking about her. “I couldn’t find a therapist fast enough,” she told us. “I just didn’t know how to process the response. I didn’t know how to process everybody’s opinions of me.”

Jazzy Collins, former casting producer for “The Bachelor.” (Courtesy Collins)

And working behind the scenes can take a toll, as well. Jazzy Collins worked as a casting producer for five seasons of “The Bachelor” franchise. When she started working on the show, she hoped that she’d have the chance to make stars of women who looked like her — Black women with natural hair and darker skin. But the network would consistently reject these women. “That’s when my mental health started to go down,” says Collins. “To constantly hear that someone that looks like you isn’t pretty and not deserving of finding love on a reality show, it was horrible listening to that all day every day.”

In this episode, we explore the hidden cost these highly profitable shows can have for the mental health of the people who make them.

