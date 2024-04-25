Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

To ban or not to ban
Apr 24, 2024
Episode 1146

To ban or not to ban

Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images
The FTC is doing away with noncompete agreements, and Biden has signed the bill that may force TikTok out of the U.S.

Today, we’re talking about two different kinds of bans. As expected, President Joe Biden signed the TikTok sell-or-ban bill. But first, guest host Meghan McCarty Carino breaks down the Federal Trade Commission’s decision to ban noncompete agreements and their impact on workers and innovation. Plus, we’ll smile about Emily Dickinson and her newfound love of exclamation points!!! And how “old” is “old”?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

