“The world’s richest man is a troll”
Not to say, “We told you so,” but we saw this coming. Elon Musk announced he’s backing out of an agreement to buy Twitter. What’s Twitter saying? “We’ll see you in court.” The hosts discuss the circus around the deal. Then, why election workers are thinking twice about working the polls this fall. And what’s a Friday show without a round of Half Full/Half Empty? Our hosts weigh in on state tax rebates, eerie green skies, grocery coupons and a possible Pokémon bubble.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
