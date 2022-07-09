Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

“The world’s richest man is a troll”
Jul 8, 2022
Episode 709

“The world’s richest man is a troll”

Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Not to say, “We told you so,” but we saw this coming. Elon Musk announced he’s backing out of an agreement to buy Twitter. What’s Twitter saying? “We’ll see you in court.” The hosts discuss the circus around the deal. Then, why election workers are thinking twice about working the polls this fall. And what’s a Friday show without a round of Half Full/Half Empty? Our hosts weigh in on state tax rebates, eerie green skies, grocery coupons and a possible Pokémon bubble.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear from you. Send your thoughts or questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

