AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The wild grain chase
Jul 28, 2023
Episode 976

The wild grain chase

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Manan Vatsyayana/ Getty Images
Plus, greetings from our extraterrestrial friends?

India has banned nearly half of its rice exports. The news has sent many Americans scrambling to stock up. We’ll explain what the ban means for global food prices. Plus, what should come first, new electric vehicle charging stations or new power lines? And, the hosts weigh in on UFOs during a round of Half Full / Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART and you might be featured in a future episode.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:38 PM PDT
26:24
3:42 PM PDT
28:43
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:45 AM PDT
8:12
3:15 AM PDT
11:58
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Wage growth may be slowing, but consumers still have the power to spend
Wage growth may be slowing, but consumers still have the power to spend
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 
Pay off student loans, or save for retirement? Both.
Pay off student loans, or save for retirement? Both.
A mini economy follows Dead and Company on tour. What happens now that the show's over?
A mini economy follows Dead and Company on tour. What happens now that the show's over?