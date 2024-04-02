Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The water technology our future might depend on
Apr 2, 2024
Episode 1131

The water technology our future might depend on

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
Today, an episode from "How We Survive."

It’s spring break for a lot of you. So, today we’re taking you on a little road trip (sort of) to the Southwest. Water is running really low there. As part of the latest season of “How We Survive,” Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast, host Amy Scott traveled across the region to dig into the water tech solutions that are helping communities adapt. So buckle up and get ready to get smart about the water crisis in the West.

