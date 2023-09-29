The sliver of the federal budget Congress is fighting over

We’re in the final days before a potential government shutdown, and negotiations aren’t going well. At issue is the federal government’s $6 trillion budget. But with most of that money already spoken for, only a small sliver of spending is actually up for debate. We’ll explain. And have you heard of the paper ceiling? Plus, Kai and a famous Hollywood actor share their dislike for pumpkin spice!

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.