The sliver of the federal budget Congress is fighting over
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’re in the final days before a potential government shutdown, and negotiations aren’t going well. At issue is the federal government’s $6 trillion budget. But with most of that money already spoken for, only a small sliver of spending is actually up for debate. We’ll explain. And have you heard of the paper ceiling? Plus, Kai and a famous Hollywood actor share their dislike for pumpkin spice!
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Biden makes history by joining striking autoworkers on the picket line” from NBC News
- “UAW threatens to expand strikes again at GM, Ford, Stellantis” from CNBC
- About STARs from Tear the Paper Ceiling
- “A few thoughts on Pumpkin Spice Season” from YouTube
- “How pumpkin spice cemented itself in American culture” from Marketplace
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.