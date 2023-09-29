Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The sliver of the federal budget Congress is fighting over
Sep 28, 2023
The sliver of the federal budget Congress is fighting over

We’re in the final days before a potential government shutdown, and negotiations aren’t going well. At issue is the federal government’s $6 trillion budget. But with most of that money already spoken for, only a small sliver of spending is actually up for debate. We’ll explain. And have you heard of the paper ceiling? Plus, Kai and a famous Hollywood actor share their dislike for pumpkin spice!

Here's everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

