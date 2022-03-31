Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The reason inflation is so hard to solve this time
Mar 30, 2022
Episode 631

The reason inflation is so hard to solve this time

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
At the start of the pandemic, we shut down our economy ... and we're still seeing the ramifications.

This week on Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we answer your questions about why everything is so expensive and who’s going to fix it. So first, does the Federal Reserve need help solving inflation? Can someone please explain why the Jones Act is still around? Plus, what the heck is crypto mining and when are we getting good public transportation? Finally, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams share their competing theories on headphone wearing.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:29 PM PDT
18:45
4:00 PM PDT
27:38
1:49 PM PDT
1:50
7:21 AM PDT
7:33
Mar 30, 2022
6:51
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What does it mean when the Federal Reserve uses its “tools”?
What does it mean when the Federal Reserve uses its “tools”?
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Why does Putin want Europe to buy natural gas with rubles instead of euros?
Why does Putin want Europe to buy natural gas with rubles instead of euros?
The gender pay gap is closing in some cities. Can that parity last?
The gender pay gap is closing in some cities. Can that parity last?