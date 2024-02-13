National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The real danger behind Trump’s remarks on NATO
Feb 12, 2024
Episode 1096

The real danger behind Trump’s remarks on NATO

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
And why the NATO alliance matters today.

Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO allies that don’t pay their bills. We’ll discuss why Trump’s willingness to ignore our treaty obligations hurts Americans’ freedom and standard of living. Plus, why robots aren’t coming for our jobs anytime soon. And, we’ll make you smart on why cats get stuck in trees!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:09 PM PST
15:01
3:48 PM PST
29:41
2:34 PM PST
1:05
7:33 AM PST
8:38
2:59 AM PST
11:38
Feb 8, 2024
48:06
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season