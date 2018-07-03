The business of animal rescue

(U.S. Edition) There's news President Trump has sent letters to European allies telling them they don't spend enough on their military budgets. This news comes ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting next week. To get more context about the event, will chat with Douglas Lute, U.S. ambassador to NATO in the Obama administration and a senior military adviser to George W. Bush. Afterwards, we'll look at how animal shelters are gearing up to handle the influx of runaway dogs and cats during the Fourth of July — the period when U.S. pets are most prone to go missing (because of the fireworks).