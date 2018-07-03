DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

The business of animal rescue

(U.S. Edition) There's news President Trump has sent letters to European allies telling them they don't spend enough on their military budgets. This news comes ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting next week. To get more context about the event, will chat with Douglas Lute, U.S. ambassador to NATO in the Obama administration and a senior military adviser to George W. Bush. Afterwards, we'll look at how animal shelters are gearing up to handle the influx of runaway dogs and cats during the Fourth of July — the period when U.S. pets are most prone to go missing (because of the fireworks). Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/03/2018) 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.