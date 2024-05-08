Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The power of college endowments
May 7, 2024
Episode 1155

The power of college endowments

Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, how college endowments work.

College endowments are at the center of student protesters’ calls for their schools to divest from Israel. At the wealthiest universities, endowments have exploded over the past 40 years after investing in private equity and hedge funds.

Charlie Eaton, a sociology professor at the University of California, Merced, and author of “Bankers in the Ivory Tower,” said the size of these funds has created a moral dilemma for some schools.

“They connect universities to evermore far-flung corners of the global economy. And that means even if it’s not the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or climate change, there’s going to continue to be issues where there is contention about if it’s ethical to invest the endowment in given companies and assets,” Eaton said.

On the show today, Eaton explains how college endowments work, why most universities don’t disclose how those funds are invested, and how colleges could manage their endowments to better align with their values.

Then, a check-in on the youths: How Gen Z is navigating the job market in the post-Roe era and their growing debt problem.

Later, a tribute to Jasper. And, Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop, the puppet, answer the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

