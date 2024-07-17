The populist threat to climate action
The transition to our clean energy economy is already underway. But progress on climate change may slow down as climate populism on the far right is taking root in developed economies. We’ll explain why cheaper, green technologies might be the antidote. Meanwhile, in Arizona, ballooning costs for a school voucher program triggered a state budget crisis. Plus, NASA blasted a Missy Elliot song all the way to Venus at the speed of light!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Populist opposition is threatening progress on climate change” from the Peterson Institute for International Economics
- “School Vouchers Were Supposed to Save Taxpayer Money. Instead They Blew a Massive Hole in Arizona’s Budget.” from ProPublica
- “A Missy Elliott Song Travels to Venus at the Speed of Light” from The New York Times
- “Paris mayor swims in Seine ahead of Olympic Games opening” from Axios
- “Pressed about jumping into Baltimore Harbor, Mayor Scott and others admit it’s still unsafe and illegal outside of organized events” from Baltimore Brew
