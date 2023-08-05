Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

The (interim) Joint Chiefs of Staff?
Aug 4, 2023
Episode 980

Plus, submit your answer to the Make Me Smart question.

First the U.S. Marines and now the Army. For the first time in American history, two members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff lack the blessing of the Senate, as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, holds up hundreds of military promotions to protest the Pentagon’s new abortion policy. We’ll explain the implications of having interims filling these top military posts. And good news for the lungs of the planet: Deforestation is on a downward trend in the Amazon rainforest. Plus, we’ll play a game of Half Full / Half Empty with predictions about the “vibecession.”

Here’s everything we talked about:

We are taking our usual summer hiatus next week, but while we are on break we’d love to hear from you! We want to know your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

