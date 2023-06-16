This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The fringe medical group pushing anti-LGBTQ laws
Jun 15, 2023
The fringe medical group pushing anti-LGBTQ laws

Plus, a story about sailing the retro way.

Leaked documents lay out how the conservative American College of Pediatricians (not to be confused with the American Academy of Pediatrics) has influenced policy affecting the LGTBQ community. We’ll get into how this splinter group gained national attention and the problems it poses for medical misinformation. Also, we’ll discuss the aftermath of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott busing migrants to cities like Los Angeles. And a new Rubik’s Cube world record to smile about, followed by a Rubik’s Cube anecdote from Kai Ryssdal.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

