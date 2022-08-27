My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The fight over mRNA tech is on
Aug 26, 2022
and more news from Mar-a-Lago.

Today, we’re going to get smart about two legal fights with big implications. First, we get into the weeds of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit. Then, we move to the world of pharmaceuticals, where a lawsuit could determine who owns the future of mRNA technology. And finally, we lighten up the mood with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. If you’ve got a question, comment or suggestion, send us a voice memo at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

