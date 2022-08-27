The fight over mRNA tech is on
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Today, we’re going to get smart about two legal fights with big implications. First, we get into the weeds of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit. Then, we move to the world of pharmaceuticals, where a lawsuit could determine who owns the future of mRNA technology. And finally, we lighten up the mood with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump Mar–a-Lago affidavit reveals ‘handwritten notes,’ highly classified material led to warrant request” from Politico
- “Moderna files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech over mRNA Covid-19 vaccines” from CNN
- “Moderna Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Covid Vaccine Technology” from The New York Times
- “Potential ‘Ocean World’ Discovered 100 Light-Years Away From Earth” from CNET
- “For this firm, the 4-day workweek just didn’t work” from Marketplace
- “MoviePass is coming back. Its timing couldn’t be worse” from CNN
We love hearing from you. If you’ve got a question, comment or suggestion, send us a voice memo at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.