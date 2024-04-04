The economic ripple effects of the Baltimore bridge collapse
Today, we’re picking guest host Amy Scott’s brain about two major news stories: the Baltimore bridge collapse and the recent Realtors settlement. We have lots of questions for the Baltimore resident and senior Marketplace correspondent covering all things housing! Plus, we’ll celebrate an American teen who made figure skating history.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Key Bridge disaster slows or stops Baltimore port jobs” from Marketplace
- “Maryland legislators hope to help port workers and others affected by the bridge collapse” from Marketplace
- “Lina Khan – FTC Chair on Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit & AI Oversight” from “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”
- “Jon Stewart claims Apple wouldn’t let him interview FTC chair on his podcast” from Axios
- “The U.S. sues Apple, saying it abuses its power to monopolize the smartphone market” from NPR
- “The Realtors settlement could change how agents work with homebuyers” from Marketplace
- “Teenager Ilia Malinin lands a record SIX quads to capture world figure skating title” from NBC Sports
- “Ilia Malinin wins first world figure skating title with historic six quadruple jumps” from NBC Sports
