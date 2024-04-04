Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The economic ripple effects of the Baltimore bridge collapse
Apr 4, 2024
Episode 1133

The economic ripple effects of the Baltimore bridge collapse

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Work has been disrupted for tens of thousands of people.

Today, we’re picking guest host Amy Scott’s brain about two major news stories: the Baltimore bridge collapse and the recent Realtors settlement. We have lots of questions for the Baltimore resident and senior Marketplace correspondent covering all things housing! Plus, we’ll celebrate an American teen who made figure skating history.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

