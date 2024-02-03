The car industry has a forced-labor problem
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A new report from Human Rights Watch found ties between forced labor in China and the aluminum products used by many popular automakers. We’ll get into what the discovery could mean for companies that want to ramp up electric vehicle production. And, meet the sailor making history as the first American woman to race solo around the world. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Apple’s new Vision Pro headset and more in a game of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Asleep at the Wheel: Car Companies’ Complicity in Forced Labor in China” from Human Rights Watch
- “Major automakers may be using Chinese aluminum produced with Uyghur forced labor, rights group says” from AP News
- “Sailor Cole Brauer Is Making History as the First U.S. Female to Race Solo Across the Globe: ‘It’s a Dream Come True'” from People
- “Why Universal is calling time out on TikTok” from Marketplace
- “How to Cook Salmon in the Microwave” from The New York Times
- “Buy now, pay later platforms now offer subscriptions” from Marketplace
- “Cheers! Bars are pouring beers from the bottom up” from Axios
- “What is Apple Vision Pro? Price, what to know about headset on its release date” from USA Today
- “Why Tim Cook Is Going All In on the Apple Vision Pro” from Vanity Fair
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.