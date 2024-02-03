National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The car industry has a forced-labor problem 
Feb 2, 2024
Episode 1090

The car industry has a forced-labor problem 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
AFP via Getty Images
Plus, please don't microwave your fish.

A new report from Human Rights Watch found ties between forced labor in China and the aluminum products used by many popular automakers. We’ll get into what the discovery could mean for companies that want to ramp up electric vehicle production. And, meet the sailor making history as the first American woman to race solo around the world. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Apple’s new Vision Pro headset and more in a game of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:14 PM PST
24:03
3:59 PM PST
27:21
2:07 PM PST
1:05
7:51 AM PST
9:06
3:05 AM PST
14:02
Feb 1, 2024
52:12
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?
Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?
Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?
Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?
For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig
For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig
Why do so many companies incorporate in Delaware?
Why do so many companies incorporate in Delaware?