Super Tuesday aftermath
Mar 6, 2024
Super Tuesday aftermath

Let the domino effect begin!

Nikki Haley has officially ended her 2024 presidential bid and had a lot to say about the state of the economy as she bowed out. We’ll get into that and look at where the dominoes are falling in the presidential contest post-Super Tuesday. Plus, the money moves political candidates sometimes make to cruise to victory. And, how “rumor clinics” helped combat mis- and disinformation during World War II.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
