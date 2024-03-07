Super Tuesday aftermath
Nikki Haley has officially ended her 2024 presidential bid and had a lot to say about the state of the economy as she bowed out. We’ll get into that and look at where the dominoes are falling in the presidential contest post-Super Tuesday. Plus, the money moves political candidates sometimes make to cruise to victory. And, how “rumor clinics” helped combat mis- and disinformation during World War II.
- Statement about Nikki Haley’s exit from the presidential campaign
- “McConnell endorses Trump for president as Haley suspends campaign” from The Hill
- “RNC resolution to prohibit paying Trump’s legal bills is ‘dead’” from Politico
- “New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Steve Garvey’s Improbable Rise, Decades After His Baseball Heyday” from The New York Times
- “Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he’s not donating money to Trump or Biden” from CNBC
- “World War II ‘Rumor Clinics’ Helped America Battle Wild Gossip” from Smithsonian Magazine
