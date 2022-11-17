How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Should we care about political polls?
Nov 16, 2022
Episode 817

Should we care about political polls?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
It depends on the poll and what you're using it for.

Every election season, headlines speculate about which political polls got it right and how others got it so wrong. A listener called in to ask if they even matter. We’ll get into it and answer questions about whether the 2017 tax cuts set us up for inflation and state lawmakers’ surprisingly low wages. Plus, how are individual shareholders affected when companies like Twitter go from public to private?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:08 PM PST
16:44
5:08 PM PST
16:44
1:33 PM PST
1:50
7:49 AM PST
9:34
Nov 16, 2022
7:00
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
Nov 16, 2022
32:29
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off