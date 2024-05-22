Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Private equity, endless shrimp and Red Lobster’s decline
May 22, 2024
Private equity, endless shrimp and Red Lobster’s decline

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Plus, can somebody get Prime Minister Rishi Sunak an umbrella?

Red Lobster, the popular seafood chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week after closing dozens of locations. We’ll get into the company’s yearslong troubles and why its unlimited shrimp deal isn’t entirely responsible for the chain’s downfall. Then, we’ll discuss the challenges of battling misinformation in today’s fractured media landscape. Plus, WNBA players are slaying designer looks and defying stereotypes of women in sports.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

