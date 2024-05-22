Private equity, endless shrimp and Red Lobster’s decline
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Red Lobster, the popular seafood chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week after closing dozens of locations. We’ll get into the company’s yearslong troubles and why its unlimited shrimp deal isn’t entirely responsible for the chain’s downfall. Then, we’ll discuss the challenges of battling misinformation in today’s fractured media landscape. Plus, WNBA players are slaying designer looks and defying stereotypes of women in sports.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Tales From the Trenches of Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp” from Slate
- “Why Red Lobster Filed for Bankruptcy: It Wasn’t the Endless Shrimp” from Eater
- “As Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, changing tastes take a toll on its casual-dining competitors” from Marketplace
- “Majority of Americans wrongly believe US is in recession – and most blame Biden” from The Guardian
- “How Arizona is preparing for AI-powered election misinformation” from Marketplace
- “The WNBA Has Teamed Up With High Fashion. It’s a Slam Dunk” from The Daily Beast
- “General election latest: Rishi Sunak announces 4 July vote in Downing Street statement” from BBC
- Video of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing general election from Oz Katerji on X
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.