04/03/2018: Nothing but respect for *our* John Williams

The 12 regional banks in the Federal Reserve are ostensibly equal, but in reality the New York Fed leads the way on regulation of Wall Street and other bits of monetary policy. Today, the central bank announced John Williams (no, the other one) will run it. We'll talk about what that means for the Fed and what you need to know about Williams. Then, the latest from the so-called red-state teacher rebellion, playing out now in Kentucky and Oklahoma, West Virginia previously. Plus: Tiger Woods has been off his game in a very big way for years now. But after a string of personal struggles and four back surgeries, he's back and playing pretty well. Turns out, what's good for Woods' game is good for golf. We'll look at the Tiger Effect in 2018. 

From this Episode

