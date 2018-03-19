DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/19/2018: AT&T vs. the government

(U.S. Edition) AT&T's bid to buy Time Warner in an $85 billion deal is heading to court today. We'll look at why AT&T wants to make this move — and what some of the consequences could be if this deal goes through. Afterwards, we'll preview part of our interview with Timothy Geithner, former president of the New York Fed, about whether the government was right to rescue big banks back during the financial crisis. It's a part of a longer conversation with Henry Paulson (Treasury secretary under President Bush) and Ben Bernanke (the former head of the Federal Reserve) available on marketplace.org right now. Plus: How city fees and service charges are rising around the country.

