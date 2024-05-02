No “stag” no “flation”
It’s time to rewind and revisit some of the big business stories of the week. First up, stagflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell isn’t seeing signs of it, and neither is Kai Ryssdal. We’ll explain why. Plus, what Walmart’s decision to shut down all of its health clinics says about the U.S. health care system. Also, we’ll break down the latest efforts to restructure the American economy through the CHIPS Act. And, a singer’s plea to protect artists from AI-generated deepfakes.
- “Fed Holds Rates Steady, Noting Lack of Progress on Inflation” from The New York Times
- “GDP growth slowed to a 1.6% rate in the first quarter, well below expectations” from CNBC
- “Walmart to close its 51 health centers and virtual care service” from Associated Press
- “Walmart shuttering health units, including telehealth and 51 clinics” from Yahoo Finance
- “Walmart Health Is Closing” from Walmart
- “Breaking Ground: A visit to the ‘Silicon Desert'” from Marketplace
- ”Senate Hearing on Digital Replicas and Artificial Intelligence Concerns” from C-SPAN
- “FKA Twigs Reveals She Developed Her Own Deepfake in Congressional Testimony on AI Regulation With Warner Music CEO” from Variety
- “Spotting tech-driven disinformation isn’t getting easier” from Marketplace
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
