McConnell to end reign as Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell announced he’s stepping down as leader of Senate Republicans this year. The longest-serving Senate leader is revealed his decision amid ongoing negotiations over Ukraine funding and a looming government shutdown. We’ll look back on his historic tenure. Plus, why some corporations should learn to read the room. And, the legacy of “Soul Train,” the iconic TV dance show.
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
