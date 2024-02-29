Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

McConnell to end reign as Senate Republican leader
Feb 28, 2024
Episode 1107

McConnell to end reign as Senate Republican leader

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
It's been a long run.

Mitch McConnell announced he’s stepping down as leader of Senate Republicans this year. The longest-serving Senate leader is revealed his decision amid ongoing negotiations over Ukraine funding and a looming government shutdown. We’ll look back on his historic tenure. Plus, why some corporations should learn to read the room. And, the legacy of “Soul Train,” the iconic TV dance show.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

