Consequences for Kanye West

It’s a tough day to be reading the news. We’ll discuss the consequences of Kanye West’s antisemitic hate speech, including racist protests in Los Angeles and reactions from some of his corporate partners. We’ll also talk about a personal connection to today’s school shooting in St. Louis. Then, we’ll try to pivot to a Make Me Smile with a not-so-friendly neighborhood clown and a data dive into bugs on your windshield. And Kimberly reveals an unplanned answer to the Make Me Smart question (what is something you thought you knew and later found out you were wrong about?).
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Kanye West Tests Adidas and His Other Corporate Partners” from The New York Times
- Fears of rising antisemitism after banner saying ‘Kanye is right’ is hung over Los Angeles freeway from NBC News
- “Teacher and teen student killed in shooting at south St. Louis high school. Suspect dead.” from St. Louis Today
- Student describes being in St. Louis school during shooting
- An adorably creepy Make Me Smile from listener Miranda A.!
- “This woman bakes recipes she finds on gravestone epitaphs: ‘They’re to die for’” from The Washington Post
- “Wait, why are there so few dead bugs on my windshield these days?” from The Washington Post
If you’ve got a question for the hosts or your own answer to the Make Me Smart question, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. You can email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
