How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Consequences for Kanye West
Oct 24, 2022
Episode 801

Consequences for Kanye West

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Also, a data dive into bugs on your windshield.

It’s a tough day to be reading the news. We’ll discuss the consequences of Kanye West’s antisemitic hate speech, including racist protests in Los Angeles and reactions from some of his corporate partners. We’ll also talk about a personal connection to today’s school shooting in St. Louis. Then, we’ll try to pivot to a Make Me Smile with a not-so-friendly neighborhood clown and a data dive into bugs on your windshield. And Kimberly reveals an unplanned answer to the Make Me Smart question (what is something you thought you knew and later found out you were wrong about?).

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts or your own answer to the Make Me Smart question, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. You can email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:06 PM PDT
17:17
3:54 PM PDT
28:19
1:49 PM PDT
1:50
7:59 AM PDT
10:20
2:30 AM PDT
4:33
Oct 20, 2022
38:54
Oct 19, 2022
34:18
Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies
Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain