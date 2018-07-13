DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

China might be worried about an economic slowdown

(Markets Edition) China reported last month that it had a record trade surplus with the U. S. — another way of saying it had a record trade deficit with the country. But there were some other surprises buried deeper in the data, which we'll dive into on today's show. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Amazon's competitors have started hopping on the "Prime Day" bandwagon. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/mo rning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/13/2018) 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.