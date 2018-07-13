China might be worried about an economic slowdown

(Markets Edition) China reported last month that it had a record trade surplus with the U. S. — another way of saying it had a record trade deficit with the country. But there were some other surprises buried deeper in the data, which we'll dive into on today's show. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Amazon's competitors have started hopping on the "Prime Day" bandwagon. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/mo rning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/13/2018)