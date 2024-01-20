Bytes: Week in ReviewShelf LifeIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...

It’s a rough housing market out there, folks
Jan 19, 2024
It’s a rough housing market out there, folks

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
And, get ready for a brunch boom.

A drop in preowned home sales in December was the cherry on top of the worst year for the U.S. housing market since 1995. We’ll get into the causes of the slump and what it would take for the housing market to get back on track. And, a tax deal that would expand the child tax credit is gaining momentum. Then, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

